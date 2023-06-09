Nwodo, Anyaoku, Okonjo-Iweala, Ojukwu Among Ohanaeze’s 68-Member Advisory Council

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former information minister Nnia Nwodo, ex-Commonwealth secretary general Emeka Anyaoku and the MD of World Bank, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, are among Igbo personalities that made up the list of the Presidential Advisory Council of Ohanaeze released on Friday.

THE WHISTLER reports that the president-general of Ohanaze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, announced the 68-member list during Ohanaeze’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

The development was contained in a release by Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, made available to our correspondent on Friday.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, in the statement, resolved to continue to advance Igbo cause in Nigeria through the engagement of the ‘best Igbo brains and hands in reclaiming the pride of place for the Igbo in Nigeria’.

According to the statement, “Chief Iwuanyanwu used the occasion to reinstate his inaugural speech which touched on programmes that will transform the Igbo territory into an economic hub capable of attracting businesses from all parts of the world.”

Findings show that the policy framework spans the reactivation of the cement industry at Nkalagu, reactivation of coal industry at Enugu; power, agriculture, health, transportation, security, investment development corporation, education, sports, culture and tourism.

Quoting Dr Ogbonnia, “Iwuanyanwu lamented that what has held the Igbo down is the inability to harness the abundant resources and the enormous potentials that the Almighty has endowed in us. He enjoined the Igbo that with the unity of purpose, the Igbo land will be a tourist destination that posts wealth creation and prosperity.”

Other members of the council are General Ike Nwachukwu (Abia), Chief S. N. Okeke (Anambra), Chief Jim Nwobodo (Enugu), Gov Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Gov Charles Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), Rtd Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (Abia), Mrs Virgy Etiaba (Anambra), Prof Anya O. Anya (Abia), Prof Gregory Ibe (Abia), Obi of Onitsha Nnaemeka Achebe (Anambra), and HM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya (Imo).

Others are Prof Chike Edoziem (Asagba of Asaba) (Delta), Sen Ned Nwoko (Delta), Prof ABC Nwosu (Anambra), Chief Gary Ewo-Igariwey (Ebonyi), Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Sen Adolphus Wabara (Abia), Sen Pius Anyi (Ebonyi), Sen Ben Obi (Anambra), Prof Maurice Iwu (Imo), Dr Uma Eleazu (Abia), Sen T.A. Orji (Abia), Amb Kema Chikwe (Imo), Sen Chris Anyanwu (Imo), Iyom Josephine Anenih (Anambra), and Chief Mike Okiro (Imo).

Sen Ken Nnamani (Enugu), Chief Martin Elechi (Ebonyi), Chief Tony Elumelu (Delta), Dr ABC Orjiako (Anambra), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu (Abia), Prince Arthur Eze (Anambra), Barr Allen Onyema (Anambra), rtrd General Obi Umahi (Ebonyi), Prof Uche Azikiwe (Anambra), Amb Bianca Ojukwu (Anambra), Chief Pascal Dozie (Imo), Chief Leo Stan Ekeh (Imo), rtrd General Azubuike Ihejirika (Abia), rtrd Gen Isaac Obierika (Anambra), Dr Kalu Idika Kalu (Abia), Sen Chris Ngige (Anambra), Prof Barth Nnaji (Enugu), Prof Pat Utomi (Delta), Prof Chinedu Nebo (Enugu), and Engr Chris Okoye also made the list.

The remainder are Dr Tim Menakaya (Anambra), Chief Nduka Obaigbena (Delta), Chief Ikeobasi Muokelu (Anambra), HM Lawrence Agubuzu (Enugu), Most Rev Prof Emmanuel Chukwuma (Delta), His Eminence Samuel Kalu-Uche (Abia), Most Rev Prof Godfrey .I. Onah (Enugu), Most Rev David Onuoha (Imo), Mrs Maria Okwor (Enugu), Sen Nkechi Nwogu (Abia), Amb Justina Eze (Enugu), Prof Joe Irukwu (Abia), Chief Dan Chukwudozie (Anambra), Prof Epiphany Azinge (Delta), Chief Cletus Ibeto (Anambra), Chief Innocent Chukwuma (Anambra), Dr Sylvan Ebigwei (Delta), Prof Ben Nwabueze (Anambra) and Sen Chris Nwankwo (Ebonyi).