NYSC Collaborating With Stakeholders To Give Corps Members Soft Loans – DG

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, says they are working in collaboration with numerous stakeholders to facilitate soft loans for the corps members to enable them to be self-reliant.

Ahmed said this while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the formal closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream ‘2’ orientation course on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said the compulsory Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, which the corps members undertook during their orientation course, was a step directed at ensuring self-reliance and financial independence after their service year.

He said that what the NYSC envisaged for the corps members was their ability to create wealth for themselves after their service years.

The director-general urged the corps members to continue with the post-camp SAED programme, adding,” so they could further enhance their skills for their independent.”

He urged them to quickly settle down in their places of primary assignments while respecting the tradition, culture, norms, and values of their host communities so as for them to understand the needed contribution to give the communities.

Ahmed renewed his call to the corps members on the need to avoid unnecessary journeys where, if necessary, they should not travel at night, adding that it always poses dangers to corps members.

Earlier, addressing the corps members, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State commended the camp officials for their dedication and commitment in ensuring the smooth running of the orientation course.

Sani, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Human Service and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, reminded the corps members that they were ambassadors of peace and progress tasked with bridging cultural and socioeconomic divides.

Sani, therefore, urged the corps members to have a positive impact on the lives of their host communities.

He added that the state has a rich diversity and cultural heritage, which presents a unique opportunity for them to make positive impacts.

Also, the Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr Hassan Taura, urged the corps members to identify the felt needs of their host communities and ensure they embark on life-touching Community Development Service (CDS) projects.

Taura advised them to take part in the SAED post-camp training.

“Locate your trainers with the help of your Local Government Inspectors and perfect the skills you have chosen in the camp.

”It will definitely empower you to be self-reliant. I have no doubt that you are fully equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills needed to tackle various challenges during your primary assignment,” he said.

He thanked the Kaduna State Government and other relevant stakeholders for their support of the NYSC scheme in the state. (NAN)