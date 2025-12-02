NYSC DG Urges Corps Members To Uphold Values Ahead December 18 POP

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Corps Members will pass out on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The passing-out ceremony, which will be held in all local government areas across the country, will feature the distribution of Certificates of National Service to deserving Corps Members.

According to a statement signed by the Scheme’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the event will be preceded by several activities, including Job Advisory and Counselling (JAC) by NYSC and relevant agencies, as well as the signing of final clearance by the Zonal Inspectors.

“The low-key event would feature the distribution of Certificates of National Service to deserving Corps Members in all the Local Government Areas across the country.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, in the statement, wished the Corps Members a successful winding-up and passing-out exercise.

He also urged them to allow the core values of the scheme to to guide them in their post-service relationships as good ambassadors of NYSC.