NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Night Travels

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has advised prospective corps members to avoid night travel as they proceed to their designated orientation camps for the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course.

The orientation course is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, across all NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide.

According to a statement signed by Director, Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, Camp registration will take place from Wednesday, November 19, to midnight of Friday, November 21, 2025.

It noted that the Swearing-in Ceremony is set to hold on Friday, November 21, while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

“The Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu wishes all Prospective Corps Members safety of travel to their respective Orientation Camps.

“He also advises them not to embark on night journeys while travelling to their Orientation Camps.”