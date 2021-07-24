NYSC: ‘Don’t Report To Camp Without COVID-19 Test Registration, Correct Graduation, Birth Date’

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released a set of guidelines for prospective corps members in the just released 2021 batch ‘B’ stream one deployment.

The NYSC had released the batch ‘B’ stream 1 orientation list on Friday, noting that the exercise would commence from July 27 to August 16.

Amongst guidelines to be adhered to by the prospective corps members include compulsory COVID-19 test and correction of discrepancies in date of birth and year of graduation on corps members’ degree certificates before resumption at orientation camps.

The NYSC said that all deployed corps members would see a link on their dashboards on how to register with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their COVID-19 test.

It posted the following guidelines for deployed prospective corps members on its Facebook page on Saturday.