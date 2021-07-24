NYSC: ‘Don’t Report To Camp Without COVID-19 Test Registration, Correct Graduation, Birth Date’

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released a set of guidelines for prospective corps members in the just released 2021 batch ‘B’ stream one deployment.
The NYSC had released the batch ‘B’ stream 1 orientation list on Friday, noting that the exercise would commence from July 27 to August 16.
Amongst guidelines to be adhered to by the prospective corps members include compulsory COVID-19 test and correction of discrepancies in date of birth and year of graduation on corps members’ degree certificates before resumption at orientation camps.
The NYSC said that all deployed corps members would see a link on their dashboards on how to register with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their COVID-19 test.
It posted the following guidelines for deployed prospective corps members on its Facebook page on Saturday.
- Report on your scheduled Camp reporting date.
- Do not travel to the Orientation Camps at night. Break your journey when necessary.
- You must register for the COVID-19 Test using the link in your dashboard once deployed.
- After Documentation in the Camp your Date of Birth cannot be changed. Apply for DOB correction before the commencement of the Orientation Camp.
- After Documentation in the Camp your Date of Graduation cannot be changed.
- After Documentation in the Camp your Course of Study cannot be changed.
- Make sure your Date of Graduation and Course of Study are correct before reporting to the Camp. Do not report to the Camp if there is any discrepancy with the Date of Graduation on your Statement of Result and your Call-up Letter. If you have any issues, return to your Institution to sort it out.
- After Documentation in the Camp, passport photographs cannot be changed.
- If you are deployed and refuse to report to the Orientation Camp, you will not be automatically revalidated to the next Stream.
- You can apply for correction of wrong Gender and Title in the Camp.
- You can also apply online for corrections to your Class of Degree, Qualification and Course of Study. Your Student Affairs Officer (SAO) will treat it.
- If there is disparity in the name on the Statement of Result and that on the Call-up Letter, apply for Name Addition and Removal on your dashboard. Your SAO will process online by uploading backing documents.