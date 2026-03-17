NYSC: Graduates Of Enugu Health Varsity To Protest Rejection

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Graduates of the Federal University of Allied Health Sciences, Enugu, have concluded plans to shut down academic activities of the university on Wednesday over what they described as “the deliberate negligence of the management of the institution towards mobilising them for the National Youth Service Scheme”. It was gathered that the concerned graduates are those of the Dental Nursing Department who were awarded Highest National Diploma by the university.

The graduates, who spoke with THE WHISTLER exclusively on Tuesday, claimed that the university, hitherto called Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, before its conversion to a university, had been admitting students to the Department of Dental Nursing when the course was not accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

One of them, who graduated in 2020, told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that about 400 graduates of the department are affected.

“We are victims of fraud,” she said. “We underwent all the processes to be qualified as dental nurses. We paid all the fees; we did all the courses stipulated in the curriculum; we did our housemanship as well, but after the graduation, we are confined to our respective houses because we are not mobilised for NYSC. The university used us to make money. We have had meetings with the vice chancellor and he kept promising us. We started protesting about five years ago, yet the university kept admitting students to the same course.”

Another victim said, “We have been extorted unjustly, and that is why we shall carry out the protest so that the ministry of education and NUC will hear our plight. At a time, the VC told us to contribute money for regularisation, leading to our mobilisation for NYSC. Till today, that money has gone down the drain. My parents see me as a scam. I graduated since 2022, and have remained with my parents because no employer finds me eligible because I do not have an NYSC discharge certificate. Our protest tomorrow is to remind the university that we are still wasting in our villages.”

It was gathered that the university stopped admitting students to its HND and degree programmes of the Dental Nursing Department last year following the protest by the graduates.

Advertisement

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof John Emalmo, did not respond to a written letter from THE WHISTLER requesting him to explain his own side of the story. The university’s mission, obtained from its website, is “to provide high-quality education, research, and service in allied health sciences with a focus on improving healthcare outputs meant to enhance the quality of life for individuals and communities.”