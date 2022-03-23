NYSC: Married Women Get Automatic Deployment To Their Husbands’ States

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has asked all married female prospective corps members (PCM) to report to orientation camps in state’s where their husbands reside irrespective of where they’re posted to.

The affected corps members must, however, report to camp with their marriage certificates, evidence of change of name in a national newspaper, and other valid marriage documents that were uploaded online during their registration for service.

According to a statement signed by the NYSC Deputy Director for Press and Public Relations, Emeka Mgbemena, the Director-General of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, made the announcement during a nationwide virtual address to the 2022 Batch “A” Stream II prospective corps members.

The DG noted that “the information is already contained on their call-up letters.”

He said the policy was introduced to allow them to have a seamless service year.

Shuaibu warned all prospective corps members against presenting fake documents either on marital or health grounds in camp, adding that anyone caught in the act would be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.