NYSC Mobilization: Beware Of Swindlers, DG Warns Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued a statement reminding the general public that services including deployment, posting, and relocation of prospective corps members are free and without cost.

According to the body, the statement was necessitated by adverts and notices making the rounds on social media requesting payment for the services.

The NYSC released the statement, which was signed by its Director of Press, Eddy Megwa, in a series of tweets on their official Twitter page.

The statement reads, “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to adverts and notices making rounds in the social media requesting for payments from the unsuspecting public regarding deployment, posting and relocation of Corps Members.

“NYSC wishes to state categorically that all services including deployment, posting, relocation and provision of kit items like NYSC uniforms among other services, to Corps Members while in camp are free and do not attract any fee.

“Management hereby warns Members of the public especially Corps Members and Prospective Corps Members to beware of impostors that may wish to defraud them in the name of NYSC services.

“The NYSC Director-General Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah wishes all Prospective Corps Members safe journey to their respective Orientation Camps as the Scheme commences the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Orientation Course.”