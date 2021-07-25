NYSC: No Going Back On Inclusion Of Graduation Date, Course Of Study On Certificates

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied reversing its decision to start including date of graduation and course of study on certificates issued to corps members at the end of their service year.

An online newspaper, not THE WHISTLER, had reported that the NYSC would no longer implement the new policy aimed at standardising its records and ending all forms of fraud committed by users of the old certificate format.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, the NYSC said the report “clearly distorted the facts and status of information penned on the NYSC Certificate of National Service.”

It added that, “It is pertinent to note that there was no Press Statement on the issue as stated by the online medium, rather, Corps Producing lnstitutions were formally informed by NYSC Management of the decision to henceforth include date of graduation and course of study on NYSC issued Certificates.

“Management’s stand on the issue remain unchanged, therefore, members of the public and Stakeholders are to note that with effect from 2021 Batch ‘A’ service year, Date of Graduation and Course of study will be written on Certificate of National Service as well as Exemption Certificate.

“Any contrary presentation on the issue does not emanate from the Scheme.”

Meanwhile, the Scheme had on Friday released some tips to guide corps members mobilised for the 2021 batch ‘B’ stream one orientation exercise.

It asked the corps members to register for compulsory COVID-19 test and correct discrepancies in date of birth and year of graduation on their statement of results before resuming at orientation camps on July 27.