NYSC Releases 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 Orientation Timetable

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The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the timetable for the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two orientation course for prospective corps members scheduled to take place nationwide across all states.

The scheme disclosed this in a statement issued by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs Caroline Embu, on Wednesday in Abuja, outlining key dates and guidelines for participants.

According to the statement, the three-week orientation course will be held simultaneously in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory for eligible participants nationwide.

She said the exercise would commence with the reception and registration of prospective corps members on April 22 and end at midnight on April 24 across all orientation camps.

The NYSC added that the swearing-in ceremony for the prospective corps members would take place on April 24, marking the formal commencement of the orientation programme activities nationwide.

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Embu stated that the orientation course would officially end on May 12, after which corps members would proceed to their respective places of primary assignment across the country.

The scheme urged all Nigerian graduates mobilised for the service year to ensure safe travel to their respective orientation camps across the country ahead of the programme.

She reiterated the scheme’s warning against night journeys, advising prospective corps members to prioritise their safety while travelling to orientation camps and other assigned locations nationwide.

“Prospective corps members are advised to break their journeys once it is 6.00 p.m. and pass the night at any available lodge or secure location nearby.

“They are to continue their journeys the following morning,” she said, stressing the importance of adhering to safety guidelines issued by the scheme for all participants.

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The NYSC orientation course is a compulsory programme designed to prepare Nigerian graduates for the one-year national service programme nationwide.

The scheme, established in 1973, aims to promote national unity and integration by deploying graduates to states other than their states of origin for national service.