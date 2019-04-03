NYSC Threatens To Withdraw Corps Members From Bayelsa State

Advertisement

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has threatened to withdraw corps members from Bayelsa State over their recent killing in the state.

Kazaure said this during his visit to the Orientation camp in Kaiama, Kolokumo/Opokuma Local Government Area as part of his tour of the 2019 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Camps.

Recall that a gang of hoodlums reportedly invaded the corpers’ lodge on March 20, where the deceased resided along school road, Swali, Yenagoa, and shot three corps members which eventually led to their death.

Reacting to the incident, Kazaure said he was “very concerned” about the death of the two corps members – Popoola Oluwatobi Olamide and Gorge Onokpoma, and Anthony Gbenga Dada, who was seriously injured.

He threatened withdraw corps members from Bayelsa State if their security is not guaranteed, urging the governor and the security agencies to provide adequate security for youth’s corps members.

He said: “I have come to see the 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members in the camp, and to assess some facilities in the camp, but our major concern here is the safety of this young people.

“I am very concerned about the incident that happened last two weeks – where two corps members were killed. We are working with other security agencies to ensure their safety during their primary assignments.

“Governor Seriake Dickson should do the needful about security of corps members. These young ones are national assets on national assignment, and if nothing is done by the state, we will withdraw corps members from serving in Bayelsa State.”

Kazaure thanked Dickson for supporting NYSC in building a befitting permanent orientation camp, and the upward review of corps members’ allowances.

The governor who commiserated with the NYSC family over the death the corps members, described the incident as a cult-related activity.

He urged the DG not to consider withdrawing corps members from the state as investigations has begun towards arresting and prosecuting the culprits.

The governor also urged Kazaure to complement the state’s efforts in arresting persons who manhandled corps members during the elections.

He said: “I want you to take a tough position whenever and anywhere your corps members who are posted on electoral assignment are manhandled and held hostage. We feel very bad about this so I need you to take a tough line on all politicians who behave like criminals. You can help to make a case because security knows no partisan divide and boundary.

“I have instructed a team to avail all necessary support to the families of the corps members, and to underscore our seriousness, a dedicated line has been created for corps members to connect directly to the security centre in times of crisis where a quick response team will get to them in about three minutes.”