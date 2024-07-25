Oando Finally Acquires 100% Of AGIP After FG’s Approval

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Oando Plc has surprisingly acquired 100 per cent shares of Nigerian AGIP Oil Company Ltd (NAOC) for an undisclosed amount.

Oando disclosed the transaction on Thursday in a regulatory filing seen by THE WHISTLER. The filing was titled, ‘Oando Plc Announces The Nigerian Government’s Approval Of The Acquisition Of 100 per cent Of The Shares Of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited Oando Plc.’

Oando said it is “pleased to announce that Eni has received formal consent from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), for the sale of 100 per cent of the shares of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (“NAOC”) (“Acquisition”).

The transaction was possible after Eni’s receipt of consent which allows both parties to proceed with the completion of the transaction.

NAOC is a wholly owned subsidiary of ENI which is focused on onshore oil and gas exploration and production.

Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC said, “We are delighted that Eni has received the government’s approval to proceed with the completion of this strategic transaction.

“We extend our gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for their concerted efforts in ensuring the execution of the grant of consent under the novel and robust divestment framework established by the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act.”

Last year, Eni agreed to sell NAOC to Oando but the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd blocked the deal because Eni did not get necessary regulatory approval.

NNPCL said Eni’s sale of NAOC without its consent is a breach of the Joint Operation Agreement signed in July 1991 to NAOC/NEPL/OOL Joint Venture.

However, after meeting regulatory requirements, AGIP was released to Eni for sale.