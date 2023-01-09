OAP Nedu’s Ex-Wife Alleges Threat To Her Life

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Uzoamaka Ohiri, the ex-wife of popular media personality Nedu Wazobia, has alleged that she has been receiving death threats from random people.

Ohiri’s claim came hours after her estranged husband unveiled his new lover on photo-sharing, Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of a message she allegedly received from an unidentified person on her Instagram story, she said: “death threats up and down…one of many”

She also retweet a post about emotional abusers who pretend to be nice to everyone except those they’re abusing, while also making the abused seem like they’re lying.

Nedu, born Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, had in an Instagram post on Sunday described his new partner as the “queen of the castle”. This followed a public spat between him and his ex-wife some months ago over a paternity scandal and alleged domestic violence.

In September 2021, the OAP shared the result of a DNA test that showed that he was not the biological father of their first son.

Ohiri, however, argued that the paternity of their son was not a secret while asking Nedu to focus on his biological kids.

The Lagos State Police Command had invited Ohiri for interrogation. She also granted multiple interviews to share her side of the story.

Nedu at the time had said the police invitation of his ex-wife was related to a cyber-bullying case filed against her.

“I am a person who believes in doing things the right way and so far on this matter, I have stayed within the provisions of the law. A case was filed against my ex-wife for cyber-bullying and other grievances,” he had said.

Nedu, who is famous for adding a unique spin to his pidgin rendition of the daily news on popular radio station Wazobia FM 94.1 Lagos, got married to Ohiri on 31 May 2013. The marriage collapsed in 2022.