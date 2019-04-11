OAU: Allegation Of Dam Poisoning Unfounded, Absurd – Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife has described the allegation of the poisoning of the dam that supplies water to the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) as untrue and absurd.

The University’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, had earlier alleged that the indigenes of Ife had poisoned the dam over land dispute.

Advertisement

However, Ooni’s palace spokesman, Mr. Moses Olafare, in a statement said the palace received the allegation of dam poisoning with shock, adding that it was surprising that the school management could make such a claim.

He said, “The allegation is spurious and unfounded. It is an expression of absurdity because how can any reasonable person believe such allegation.

“Both the OAU and Ife community have been living harmoniously together for the past 50 years and such allegation never occurred.

Advertisement

“Come to think of it, let us assume it is true. Where is the university situated? Majority of the students and staff of the university are indigenes of the community and you expect indigenes of the community would want to wipe away their lives.

“We, as a palace, are very furious to read in the newspapers and in the online media that our people poisoned water in the university. It is very absurd.”