OAU Postpones Matriculation Until Further Notice

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have postponed the 2021/2022 matriculation earlier scheduled for Wednesday March 9, until further notice.

The Director, Academic Affairs, Mr Murtala Agbaje, announced this in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, on Monday.

He stated that a new date will be communicated to the general public, especially to those concerned in due course.

The statement read, “The university management has decided to postpone the matriculation ceremony in the interest of all. We, therefore, apologise for any inconvenience this postponement might have caused.

“Students are, hereby, advised to continue attending their lectures and other academic activities.”