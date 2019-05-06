OAU Professor Kidnapped Along Ife/Ibadan Expressway

Advertisement

Professor Olayinka Adegbehingbe of the College of Health Sciences, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has been kidnapped.

According to reports, Adegbehingbe was kidnapped during a robbery incident that occurred along the Ife/Ibadan expressway on Sunday.

The professor was said to be en route Ife from Ibadan when the incident took place.

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of OAU, Babatunde Oyatokun, who confirmed the incident to Premium Times, also disclosed that there are ongoing efforts to rescue the lecturer.

“Yes, I’m presently at Apomu. I have not been in Ife since yesterday. They were coming from Ibadan but (were) attacked in between Asejire and Apomu by armed robbers. While they attacked all the vehicles on the road at that time, he was singled out. They picked him and took him away.

“His wife is also here with us and we’ve been able to report the case and the police are on top of the situation. So, I’m here in Apomu to take the madam (the wife of the kidnapped lecturer) to Ife because she was also there during the attack,” said Oyatokun.

Adegbehingbe’s abduction is the latest in the recent trend of kidnappings in the country.

Last week, the father of Fatima Musa, wife of Colonel Mohammed Abubakar, the Aide de Camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari was kidnaped in the President’s hometown of Daura.

Two weeks ago, some gun stormed a holiday report, Kajuru Castle, and killed British and Nigerian aid workers while kidnapping three persons.