OAU Student Murder: Adedoyin, Others To Open Defence April 25 After Court Ruled Against No Case Submission

An Osun State High Court, Osogbo has ruled that Hilton Hotel owner, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, and six members of staff of the hotel have a case to answer over the death of a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.

Counsel to the hotel owner, Mallam Yusuf Alli (SAN), and other defendants had filed a no case submission in court at the last sitting but the prosecutor, M O Omosun, raised an objection to this.

At the sitting on Wednesday, Justice Adepele Ojo, who is the Chief Judge of Osun State ruled that a prima facie case was established against all the defendants.

She said, “Evidence before the court states that Timothy lodged in the hotel owned by Adedoyin. Adesola who is the 7th defendant, the receptionist received the lodger.”

The court also held that wife of the deceased spoke to him while in the facility but he could not be reached afterward.

She called on the defendants to enter their defence.

One of the counsels for the defendants, K. Eleja said in view of the ruling, the defandants would enter their defence but asked for time to prepare.

The case was adjourned till April 25, 2022 for opening of defence.