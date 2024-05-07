OB3 Gas Pipeline Will Deliver Gas To North By Second Quarter, Says NNPCL

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Hails NUPRC’s Boss For Speedy Divestment Of IOC Oil Blocks

… PH Refinery To Begin Production By Second Quarter

Advertisement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) has said that the OB3 gas pipeline will deliver gas from the south to the North by the end of the second quarter which is a move to open up the Nigerian economy.

Aside from the OB3, the country will also see its state-owned refinery, the Port-Harcourt Refinery begin operation by the second quarter of the year which is the same period.

The development was revealed on Tuesday by the Executive Vice President (Upstream), NNPCL, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan during the PETAN panel session at the international road show and the licensing round of the marginal fields at the 2024 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas USA.

Eyesan said, “The OB3 is still ongoing, and we hope that by the end of the second quarter, we will be finalizing the river crossing and unlocking gas coming from the south in the south, all the way to the north, and opening the entire economy to enable energy transition for Nigeria.

Advertisement

“The start-up of the Dangote Refinery is a major win, and today we get products even though the PMS is yet to commence, but we also see the NNPC refinery, which achieved the mechanical completion in December will also be coming on the stream in the second quarter of this year. So these are major wins I believe.”

She said the country needed to aggressively produce fossil-fuel resources to enable the industry players to fund the renewables.

“One year down the line, if we were to be honest with ourselves, we’ve made good progress, but is it where we have put to be? And the way I look at it is to x-ray what the issues are, and what the challenges are, to enable you to make better progress going forward.

“So doing a quick x-ray from where we were last year and where we are today, we had issues with the fiscal. And you will agree with me that we have a very, very responsive government today,” she added.

On the issue of delay in contracting, she said that the president “did not waste time to swing into issuing out a presidential order to reduce the contracting cycle time practically to six months, and also to increase the threshold of the Joint Ventures and Production Sharing Contracts operation.”

Advertisement

The EVC described the development as a game changer for the country’s oil and gas sector. According to her, the industry had clamored for the innovation for the past 30 years.

She also applauded the role of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to speedily resolve the divestment of assets of International Oil Companies (IOCs).

She said “Now, I know we had in the industry some stalemate with some divestment and discussions. Last year, when we were here, the mobil divestment and the shell divestment were kind of in slow motion.

“Today, I’m happy to announce that we are at the point of concluding this transaction. And even lastly, the Commission Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, summoned the entire industry to a forum where we all presented with two options to fast-track the approval process for the divestment process.

“ Now, having said that, I believe also for us in NNPC, we’ve taken the bull by the horn, and we are still fostering, you know, our gas as a transition forum.”