Obasanjo In Enugu To Celebrate Nnia Nwodo @ 70

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is among the dignitaries currently gracing the 70th birthday celebration of Chief Nnia Nwodo in Enugu.

Nwodo, former president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, turned 70 on December 11.

Former President Obasanjo arrived at the Enugu Airport alongside the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Sunday morning. They were received by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who came with some members of the state Executive Council.

Meanwhile, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in their goodwill message to Chief Nwodo, a two-time minister of the Federal Republic, described him as an ‘an Igbo titan, trail-blazer, generosity icon, and reflective intellectual’.

Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, wrote that, “In all the positions that Nwodo held, he discharged his official functions with enviable elegance, plaudits, exploits, dignity and integrity.

“The life of Nnia Nwodo remains a veritable trajectory in courage, heroism, profound insight and foresight, character comeliness, marital exemplariness, devout religiosity and unquenchable patriotic zeal. He is allergic to lukewarm character and does not suffer fools gladly.”

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, in the statement, extolled Nwodo ‘as a great man who profiles in the courage of his convictions, speaks truth to power and goes extra-miles to accomplish his set goals’.

The statement added, “It is therefore the prayer of all the organs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed the Igbo nation that the Prince of Ukehe and our former PG, Chief Barr Nnia Nwodo, celebrate many more fruitful years in robust health and sound mind.”