Obasa’s Son Becomes Agege Council Chairman After Predecessor’s Resignation

AbdulGaniyu Obasa, son of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has assumed office as the substantive chairman of Agege Local Government following the resignation of the incumbent chairman, Tunde Azeez, popularly known as Disco.

The legislative arm of the council confirmed AbdulGaniyu’s appointment during a plenary session on Wednesday, endorsing his elevation from vice chairman to acting chairman. The decision came after lawmakers unanimously accepted Azeez’s resignation, citing health challenges that had hindered his ability to perform his duties.

The legislators commended Azeez for his dedication, service, and contributions to the development of the community, while wishing him a speedy recovery.

Azeez, who was sworn into office on July 26, 2025, had been on medical leave barely a month into his tenure.

Following the acceptance of his resignation, the council lawmakers resolved to install AbdulGaniyu Obasa as acting chairman, describing the move as essential to ensuring leadership continuity, stability, and uninterrupted service delivery to residents of Agege.

Before the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries held ahead of the July 12 local government elections in Lagos State, there had been public concern over the alleged imposition of candidates in Agege. The Concern Group Initiative (CGI), a civil society organisation, had urged the APC national leadership to guarantee a transparent and fair nomination process.

Tensions heightened after reports surfaced that Speaker Obasa’s son had been endorsed as the party’s chairmanship candidate.

Amid growing public criticism, AbdulGaniyu was reportedly persuaded to step down, becoming Azeez’s running mate instead. That decision eventually positioned him to assume leadership of the council following Azeez’s resignation.