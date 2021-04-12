Obaseki Plunged Edo State Deeper Into Debt – Edo APC

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Col David Imuse (rtd), has accused the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, of plunging the state deeper into debt, suggesting he lacked any moral right to criticize Nigeria’s debt profile.

Imuse was reacting to a recent comment by the governor that Nigerians would soon wake up like the South American country, Argentina, and find the country broke.

He described Obaseki’s comments as “spurious, alarmist, untrue and wicked.”

The Caretaker Chairman said, “in the past seven months, Governor Obaseki has plunged Edo state into higher debts by taking more loans which have seen a 67 per cent increase in its debt profile.”

He also accused the State governor of making “laughable, unwarranted and unfounded,” claims, adding that Obaseki’s remarks are that of “a pot calling kettle black.”

He said “The true position is that under Governor Obaseki’s watch, the economy of Edo State is in dire straits with the Governor bereft of ideas about how to get it out, with a foreign debt of $300million and a domestic debt, including loans from commercial banks, the capital market, and other doubtful sources, approaching N120 billion as at March this year, for non-existent projects”!

The APC chieftain said it was regrettable that under Obaseki, the state has “overtaken Rivers State as the state with the highest foreign and domestic debt in South-South Nigeria, and is on a steady course to displace Lagos as Nigeria’s most indebted State.”

Imuse also alleged that Edo State now spends more money servicing debts than on education, healthcare and infrastructure without a state cabinet and an aged public service, whereas other states are working assiduously at reducing the debt burden on their citizens.

“Some state governments have embarked on the reduction of their domestic debts as of the end of September 2020 according to the Debt Management Office which lists Kogi State Government as having reduced the state’s debt from a cumulative N132.5 billion it was as of December 31, 2019, to N73, 314,904,696.35”, Col Imuse added

Imuse further stated that the Edo State Government led by Governor Obaseki is right now holding tenaciously to straws, by personalizing his criticism of the Nigerian government, and urged the governor not to hide under the title of Investment Banker to earn cheap fame.

He admonished Governor Obaseki to use the fora created by the National Economic Council, the Nigerian Governors Forum and the Nigerian Economic Summit, of which he is a member, “to offer useful ideas, if he has any, rather than singling himself out for pediatric applause, because the management of Nigeria’s economy is not just the responsibility of one person, but that of the Nigerian government, of which he is a part.

“For the governor’s puerile claims to hold water, which it cannot, it has to be backed with facts, not speaking blindly with a pocket of sycophants at his Benin office. Everybody today knows that since 2015 when APC came on the scene, Nigeria has been on the path of progress and things are much better than how PDP left it.” Imuse declared.