Obaseki Reacts To Allegation Of Funds Diversion, Says It’s A Ploy To Tarnish His Image

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has described the allegation of bloated contracts and using his company, Afrinvest Ltd to siphon state funds, as a “feeble attempt to tarnish his image”

Obaseki stated this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Crusoe Osagie.

The governor’s reaction followed the petition by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

According to the PDP petition, the governor carried out unfair awards of contracts to companies the he has personal interest.

Led by Andrew Egboigbe, a PDP member in Ward 3, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, the petitioners called for a thorough probe.

But according to Obaseki, Edo remains one of the most transparent states in the management of finances.

“Edo has been rated highly by the World Bank and other development institutions for her openness and transparency in the allocation of scarce resources, beginning with the process of making her budget, awards of contracts and release of funds to contractors,” he said.

The governor noted that the allegations were bogus and baseless, adding that they were mostly sponsored by the opposition.

He stated that as September 19 nears, “our eyes are constantly on the ball and we will not be distracted by such falsehoods.”