Obey Court Order, Release Nnamdi Kanu —- Orji Kalu Urges FG

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called on the federal government to obey the Court of Appeal ruling that discharged and acquitted the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of terrorism charges.

The Senate Chief Whip made the call on Wednesday night while featuring on Aris TV programme (Politics Tonight) monitored by THE WHISTLER.

Senator Kalu said, “If court of competent jurisdiction says you should give him bail, give him bail, because we are a country of law and order”, he said.

The former Abia State governor recall a case as a governor where he was handling a water project that runs from Ariaria International market through Obohia to waterside but was ordered to stop by Court of Appeal, saying the project is still where he left it over twenty years after he left office.

He urged the government to obey orders of the court irrespective of their misgivings, in the spirit and letters of the rule of law and separation of power.

“The federal government must obey court order in the spirit of rule of law and separation of power”.

Kalu emphasized that building a new Nigeria will start with respecting court decisions, urging that the window of appeal should be utilized instead.

Appeal Court Abuja had on 13 October 2022, discharged and acquitted Kanu of terrorism charges brought against him by the federal government.

The embattled IPOB leader was brought back to Nigeria by security forces in June 2021.

He has since been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and is facing terrorism-related charges.