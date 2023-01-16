Obi At Chatham House: Appointment Into My Government Will Be Based On Merit

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that, if elected, appointment into his government will be strictly based on merit.

Obi said this on Monday while addressing Chatam House, a UK-based think tank and independent policy institute trusted for debate and dialogue.

The LP candidate said his government will assemble competent hands to form an effective government of national unity.

Obi who condemned what he described as the unethical kind of politics in the country said his administration will redefine political office in Nigeria.

“Politics is the engine of economic growth and social stability, we count ourselves honoured to be trusted especially by the youths to lead this democratic revolution, and we are deeply going to do so with sincerity, accountability and unquenchable love.

“Our youths deserve a better Nigeria and we are simply the symbol of a struggle to reverse this ugly trend that keeps driving them into despair and rejection of their country, we are going to do everything that needs to be done to rescue and give our country prosperity, freedom, security, and peace.

“We will use merit to assemble competent Nigerians from all sections of Nigeria to form an effective government of National Unity

“Datti and I are committed to a new politics that start with ethics, we know that unless we change the politics by changing the

political leadership, we are stuck in this terrible state of underdevelopment,” he added.