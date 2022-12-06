Obi At Owerri Rally: I Will Quit Presidential Race If…

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said he will drop out of the 2023 presidential race if anyone can point to a plot of land he illegally allocated to himself during his time as Anambra state governor.

Obi said this on Tuesday during his campaign rally in Owerri, Imo State.

He reiterated that as former governor of Anambra State, no corruption allegation was levelled against him during and after his tenure.

“I and Datti are not corrupt. Our records are clean. Datti was a senator and I was a governor in Anambra. If you want to check my record, go to Anambra state and verify.

“As a governor of Anambra state I didn’t allocate a plot of land to myself, my wife here or my children. If you see any land I allocated to myself or any member of my family I will quit from this race,” he said.

The former Anambra governor noted that Imo State has the capacity to export palm seeds, a sector he pledged to give adequate attention if elected president.

“We want to go back to Agriculture. That is why we want to turn Nigeria from consumption to production. We will create jobs and export, export and export,” he said.

The LP candidate received a rousing welcome as his supporters trooped out massively to attend the campaign rally at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Stadium, Owerri.

Earlier, Obi ran into Governor Hope Uzodinma at the Sam Mbakwe Airport where the two exchanged pleasantries and shared a warm embrace.