‘Obi, Atiku Represent Important Concerns’ — Tinubu Says In Inaugural Speech 

In his inaugural address on Monday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took a statesmanlike approach by welcoming the concerns of his opponents and their decision to challenge his victory through the court.

Tinubu’s victory in Nigeria’s February 25 presidential election is being challenged by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Republic (APC) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, amongst others.

The candidates believe Tinubu did not secure lawful votes to be declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

During his inauguration speech at the Eagle Square in Abuja, President Tinubu commended his rivals for their dedication and commitment to the democratic process and emphasized that their concerns and criticisms should not be dismissed, but rather, be taken seriously as a means to foster progress and improve governance.

According to him, it is important for their concerns to be addressed in order to forge a stronger and more united Nigeria.

“They (his political opponents) represent important constituencies and concerns that wisdom dare not ignore.

“Some have taken their concerns to court, seeking legal redress (and) that is their right and I fully (support) that exercise of this right. This is the essence of the rule of law,” Tinubu said, noting that his victory does not render him any more Nigerian than his opponents, nor does it render them any less patriotic.

Elsewhere in his address, the President emphasized his commitment to improving the country’s security, and revitalizing the economy, among others.

He acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead but expressed confidence in Nigeria’s potential to rise above them, stressing the need for unity among citizens of diverse backgrounds.

Tinubu’s ascension to the nation’s highest office comes with great responsibilities as the country faces challenges ranging from security and socio-economic challenges and a huge debt profile left behind by his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

His swearing-in also represents a personal achievement. Ahead of the presidential election, Tinubu had said becoming Nigeria’s President has been his lifelong ambition.