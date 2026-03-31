Obi Calls For Opposition Unity After Kwankwaso Joins ADC

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Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has called for unity among opposition forces following the defection of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

In a statement shared on his X handle on Tuesday, Obi said Kwankwaso’s move to the ADC symbolises an important milestone in efforts to rebuild Nigeria’s democracy.

Obi disclosed that he visited Kano on Monday at the invitation of Kwankwaso, describing him as an elder brother and noting that the visit coincided with the former governor’s decision to join the party.

He stressed the need for opposition parties and “well-meaning Nigerians” to set aside their differences and unite in addressing the country’s challenges.

“We must move beyond the politics of division, ethnicity, religion, and region and embrace the politics of competence, character, capacity, compassion, and commitment to a better Nigeria.

“The task before us is not about winning elections alone; it is about rebuilding institutions, restoring confidence in governance, and securing a better future for our children,” Obi said.

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He further urged all opposition members to regard the moment as a defining one, stressing that with Nigeria at a critical point in its history, what is needed is deliberate collaboration, disciplined leadership, and a shared commitment to national progress.