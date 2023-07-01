Obi Campaign Council Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot By INEC To Alter FCT Results

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council has raised an alarm over alleged plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter the results of the Federal Capital Territory in the recently conducted February 25 Presidential elections.

A statement signed by the campaign’s head of Media, Diran Onifade, said the council is aware of plans by INEC to tamper the machines used during the polls to give president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 25 per cent of votes in the region.

The Campaign Council warned that altering the result may lead to catastrophe as INEC and the ruling APC may be taking the rule of law for granted.

The statement read in part, “According to our source, INEC is tempering with the machines used in the election to adjust FCT results to give the APC candidate, the much-needed 25 per cent, which he did not get as per the initial INEC declaration and for which he is being challenged at the Presidential election tribunal.

“It’s not clear how the Electoral Commission can brazenly carry out such bizarre action but given the abracadabra they did to announce the APC Candidate winner by 4 a.m., there is nothing to be taken for granted.

“INEC and the ruling APC may be taking the adherence to the rule of law and due process disposition of Nigerians in general and the Obidient Movement in particular for granted, but it would be courting catastrophe for them to want to pour salt into an open wound inflicted on Nigeria’s electorate,” it added.

Recall that the issue of securing 25 per cent of votes in the FCT has been a bone of contention in the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal with the Labour Party arguing that the declaration of Tinubu as president violated section 134 of the Nigerian constitution.