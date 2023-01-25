Obi Campaign Says Katsina Attack Not Politically Motivated

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential campaign council has said Tuesday attack on its presidential candidate by hoodlums after the Katsina State campaign rally was not politically motivated.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER in a phone interview on Wednesday, chief spokesperson of the campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, said the assailants were ‘area boys’ who wanted to extort the LP candidate, Peter Obi, and his vice, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Tanko dismissed concerns that the attack was orchestrated, adding that the LP campaign has since moved on to conducting rallies in other parts of the country.

“The truth is actually that after the rally some hoodlums were trying to be uncontrollable and were throwing stones at our convoy because they wanted to be ‘settled’.

“It was not an orchestrated attack and we don’t think it is politically motivated, I was with our Chief Security officer, and it was just area boys, they wanted us to give them money.

“We have since put that behind us and we are focusing on other rallies, as I’m speaking to you, I’m in Gombe and everything is going on peacefully. So, the incident was not as serious as it was made to look,” he said.