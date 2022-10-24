Obi Challenges Tinubu: ‘Forget Fancy Manifesto…Come And Talk To Nigerians’

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has challenged Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, to present himself for interrogation on his plan for Nigerians instead of putting out ‘fanciful manifesto’ that could be written by anyone.

Obi said this when he appeared on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Monday.

The LP candidate’s comment came against the backdrop of the recently released manifesto of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate.

Reacting, the former Anambra state governor noted that all presidential candidates including him are giving Nigerians the same promises while calling on Nigerians to look at his antecedents and how he has delivered on his promises in the past.

“All of us (presidential aspirants) are saying the same thing, I’ve said it repeatedly. What makes the difference in this is ‘who can we trust?’, this election is about trust. We are promising the same thing, but can we look at the antecedents? Things they have promised in the past, how they delivered it or attempted to deliver it.

“Who among these people can we say have the character, the competence, the capacity, the commitment to at least do what he is saying? That is what differentiates us.

“We’ve had promises in the past. We’ve had promises that the dollar is going to be one-to-one. Now we are almost 800 to one, and nobody is saying anything.

“We do not need all these fanciful, fair, good-looking manifestos or documents that are written. Let the people come and talk,” he said.