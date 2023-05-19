Obi Condemns Blinken’s Call To Tinubu, Says Manipulation Of Presidential Election Cannot Be Overlooked

The candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential elections, Peter Obi, has condemned the call placed to President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu by United States’ Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

Obi, in a series of posts published on his verified Twitter handle on Friday, maintained that the election that produced Tinubu was manipulated and falsified and the United States should wait for the outcome of the court before ‘conferring legitimacy’ on Tinubu’s incoming government.

He added that without the risk of interfering in Nigeria’s domestic affairs, the U.S.-Nigeria relationship should be guided by the core values of democracy.

The LP candidate noted that the U.S. as a beacon of democracy should not respond to political developments in Nigeria in a manner that faintly suggests taking sides.

“There is still a lack of clarity on the basis of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken’s call to APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 16th May 2023. The most fundamental tenet and core value of democracy is the rule of law.

“Nigeria’s democracy is founded on these principles which the American people hold dear. Without the risk of interfering in Nigeria’s domestic affairs, the U.S.-Nigeria relationship should be guided by the core values of democracy.

“Above all, Nigerians expect that the U.S. responses to our affairs should be based on mutual respect, shared ideals, aspirations and interests which ought to transcend the considerations of any individual.

“Contextually, the willful manipulation and falsification of the will of Nigerians as freely expressed during the February 25 elections cannot be overlooked by the true friends and partners of Nigeria.

“There is an evolving political and judicial process around the last presidential election in Nigeria. We expect the United States to await the full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before tacitly conferring legitimacy on any of the contending parties.

“The final determination of the true winner of the election can only be made by the relevant courts of law. More so, the issues in judicial contention imply far-reaching violations of both the Nigerian Electoral Law and the Nigerian Constitution,” he added.