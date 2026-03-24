Obi Condemns Cleric’s Arrest After Kaduna Meeting

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Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the reported arrest of a prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, describing it as a troubling sign for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a post via his verified X handle on Tuesday, Obi said he had been informed that the cleric was arrested shortly after hosting him in Kaduna on Sunday.

The former Anambra governor had visited Kaduna and Katsina states on Sunday and had met with those he said where party leaders including Dr. Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani, whom he described as a gubernatorial hopeful. Among those in the meeting during his visit was Senator Lawal Adamu, who represents Kaduna Central.

Obi who shared the pictures from the various visits said in a statement posted across his social media accounts said what he observed from the part members “was not just political ambition but a sincere desire to serve the people and contribute to the rebuilding of our country.”

He stressed that “Kaduna remains a very strategic state in Nigeria. It was once a symbol of our unity and coexistence, a major hub for industry, agriculture, and commerce, and it still holds that potential. With disciplined, competent, and people-oriented leadership, we can restore that lost glory for the benefit of all.

“Equally important is the need to rekindle the spirit of unity and coexistence for which Kaduna was once known. A divided society cannot progress, but a united, just, and inclusive one will always find a path to peace and development.”

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Obi said Dmduring his interactions, he emphasised “the need for our leaders to move away from the politics of money and to embrace the politics of competence, character, and measurable results.

“This visit has strengthened my belief that with the right leadership and collective effort, we can build a Nigeria that works—one where every citizen, regardless of background, has a sense of belonging and opportunity.”

However, with the reported arrest Obi said, “I have just been made aware early this morning that revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me in Kaduna on Sunday.”

The former governor warned that the development reflects a broader pattern of intolerance and repression in the country.

“This development underscores the deeply troubling state of our nation and our democracy, where freedom of speech and movement is increasingly threatened, and where citizens and perceived political opponents face harassment and unnecessary persecution. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he stated.

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Obi stressed the importance of protecting civil liberties, noting that democratic governance depends on the protection of fundamental rights.

“This country must defend freedom and free speech, which are the hallmarks of every democratic society. Suppression and intimidation of dissent can never stand in a democratic society, and this Nigerian government must understand this fact,” he added.

He further called on authorities to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles in their dealings with citizens.

“I respectfully call on all those bent on undermining our already fragile democracy to please stop and apply the rule of law and tenets of democracy in dealing with citizens,” Obi said.