Obi Condemns ‘Targeted Killing’ Of Labour Party Candidate In Imo

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned what he described as the ‘targeted killing’ of the party’s candidate for Onuimo Local Government Area in the Imo State House of Assembly, Christopher Elehu.

Obi in a statement published on his verified Twitter handle noted that the attack on the LP candidate violated the spirit of security and civility as recently signed in the Peace Accord.

He urged federal and state security agencies to work assiduously to uncover those behind the killing.

“I am deeply disturbed by the evidently targeted killing of the Labour Party State House of Assembly Candidate for Onuimo LGA in Imo state, Hon. Christopher Eleghu at his home. His house and cars were reportedly set ablaze.

“I condemn these heinous acts in the strongest possible terms. Such acts violate our spirit of security, civility and the recently signed Peace Accord. Federal and State security agencies must work assiduously to uncover those behind this killing,” he said.

Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins had on Friday morning killed the Labour Party candidate while setting his country home ablaze and destroying some of his properties.