Obi Cubana Pledges N10m Endowment For UNN After Delivering Convocation Lecture

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian business tycoon, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has pledged a 10 million naira endowment to his alma mater, the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).

Advertisement

The businessman announced the endowment on Saturday after delivering an opening speech at the 50th convocation ceremony of the institution.

Iyiegbu, who graduated with a second-class upper degree in Political Science from UNN in 1998 titled his lecture ‘Success is a process.’

In the lecture, the business tycoon charged the graduands to get inspiration from the story of how he failed in several attempts at business but never allowed his failures to distort his vision and passion to be great in life.

“I have been using various platforms, including social media, to inspire and motivate young Nigerians across the world. But today, I have come here in person to challenge, inspire and motivate you as you leave the four walls of this institution and begin a new phase in your life’s journey.

“This is because I want to encourage you to confront your future with courage and determination – just like the Lions and Lionesses that you are.

Advertisement

“First of all, your convocation is a special one because it is the 50th or golden Convocation of the University of Nigeria. Congratulations.

“Not too long ago, in 1998 to be precise, I sat in this same hall for my own convocation. Like you all, it was a proud day for me and my family. Like you all, my graduation was the end of one struggle and the beginning of yet another.

“So, as I celebrated my graduation, my mind wandered about just like yours is doing today. I was worried about what lay ahead for me: How soon will I get a job? Will I ever get my dream job? What will I do if I do not get a good job? How soon will I stop depending on my parents for support?”

Continuing further Iyiegbu said, “like all of you, I wanted to be successful, but I knew that real and enduring success would not come easy. My dear parents thought me quite early in life that success is a process and not an event. As I experienced life, I realized they were right.

“I have come to see success as a journey and like most journeys; you have to take it one step at a time. And to get to your destination, you must be going in the right direction. And if you ever realize that you have missed your way, what do you do? You must change your direction. Like all journeys, there will be obstacles, bumps, and challenges to overcome” he said.

Advertisement

Announcing the endowment fund, Iyiegbu said the donation (10 million naira) will be used to endow some of the convocation prizes starting from 2019/2020.

“First, I will endow some convocation prizes valued at 10 million naira starting from this 2019/2020 set. This will be shared as follows. One million naira – The Cubana Prize for the best graduating student of the University.

“One million naira is The Cubana prize for the best-graduating student of the Department of Political Science and five hundred thousand naira is the Cubana prize for the best-graduating student in each of the 17 faculties of the University,” he added.

Obi Cubana delivers convocation lecture at UNN