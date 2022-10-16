Obi Denies Receiving Private Jet Donation For Campaign

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has denied receiving a private jet donation for use during his presidential campaign.

The LP candidate in a post published on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday said he is yet to receive such an offer.

Some reports (not THE WHISTLER) had alleged that Nigerian businessman, General TY Danjuma (Rtd), donated his private jet for Obi’s presidential campaign.

However, the former Anambra governor described the reports as untrue while calling on the person mentioned not to be distracted by social media utterances.

“Recently, several social media reports have alluded that some eminent Nigerians have donated their personal jets for my use during my campaign. In as much as I appreciate the expression of such hopes, I have never received any of such offer.

“I pray that those eminent Nigerians mentioned, are not unduly distracted by such social media utterances. May God Almighty bless those eminent Nigerians always,” the tweet read.

THE WHISTLER reports that the LP candidate is scheduled to begin his presidential campaign on the 25th of October, 2022 in Lafia, Nasarawa state and end it in Umuahia, Abia state on the 14th of December, 2022.