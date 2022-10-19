Obi Diaspora Support Group To Mobilize Foreign Investments To Nigeria If LP Wins Presidential Polls

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A diaspora support group for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised to mobilize entrepreneurs to invest in Nigeria if the LP candidate wins the 2023 presidential polls.

The group under the aegis of Entrepreneurs for Peter Obi, (EFPO) in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday said it will also mobilize Nigerian entrepreneurs from across Africa, Europe, Asia and America, to support the Labour Party’s flagbearer.

The convener of the group, Uche Umeagukwu Akpamgbo, said the group will not only support the campaign efforts of the LP candidate but will also mobilize entrepreneurs to invest in Nigeria’s economy if Obi becomes president.

She said the group was formed after Obi’s visit to Beverly Hills, United States, in August 2022 adding that the group also consists of foreign Entrepreneurs who she described as “friends” with multi-billion Naira investment intentions for Nigeria.

“We are not only coming to join his campaign train but would also support him if he wins the election. We would mobilise the Entrepreneurs to come to Nigeria and invest in the economy,” she said.

“As you are aware, the challenges before Obi are not just to win the election, but to also create millions of jobs for the unemployed youths in Nigeria. We would stand by him because amongst us are diverse millions of entrepreneurs who are successfully running their own companies in America, Asia, Europe, Africa, everywhere.

“Our decision to support Obi was predicated on the fact that Obi is an entrepreneur himself and deserves our backing given his promises to revolutionise Nigeria’s economy by creating production spaces and a plethora of jobs. We are aware that Nigeria is a giant of Africa and therefore demands a creative, visionary leader, who is honest and sincere and whose exemplary leadership will make an impact not only on Nigerians but on the entire of Africa.

“Obi’s records and vision for Nigeria are inspiring and we know what good leaders are like and what they do for their country men and women. We see Obi as a perfect mould of such leaders. That’s why we are supporting him” Uche, added.