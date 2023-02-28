Obi Gets Additional 844,359 Votes As INEC Declares Him Winner Of Ebonyi, Anambra Presidential Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Peter Obi of the Labour Party as winner of the presidential elections held in Ebonyi and Anambra States on Saturday.

INEC announced at the national collation centre on Tuesday that Obi polled 259,738 and 584,621 votes in Ebonyi and Anambra, respectively.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 42,402 and 5,111 votes in Ebonyi and Anambra States, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 13,503 and 9,036 in the respective South East states.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party’s candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, came fourth with 1,661 and 1,967 in Ebonyi and Anambra States.

So far, Obi and Atiku have won 11 states each while Tinubu and Kwankwaso have 10 and 4 states, respectively.

INEC has four states left to declare before arriving at the conclusion of the election. Earlier, the commission promised to review states where some opposition parties have called for cancellation of results over alleged fraud.