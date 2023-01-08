Obi: I Will Declare ‘War’ On Poor Electricity Supply Like South Africa, Egypt

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has vowed to declare ‘war’ on Nigeria’s epileptic power supply if elected president during the forthcoming general elections.

Obi said this on Sunday when he featured in a Townhall event organized by Channels TV, monitored by THE WHISTLER.

While responding to a question on matching Nigeria’s power supply with its growing population, Obi said, “I don’t think that power (problem) is stubborn, it is the people who are trying to solve it that are not doing the right thing.

“We have to open up like South Africa has done. They have power issues like us, even [though] they are 60 million and they are generating almost 40-something-thousand, they declared [a state of] emergency and said anybody can generate up to 100,000 megawatts without licence,” he said.

“If somebody who is 60 million (sic) generating almost 50,000 declared [an] emergency, we will declare war here on power. If it will consume everybody, it will consume us, but we will get power.

“Egypt did the same thing. Egypt had about 20,000. One of their studies showed that power is a critical issue. Today, Egypt is generating almost 50,000. In fact, Egypt is exporting power to Europe. If these things can be done around us – South Africa and Egypt – why not Nigeria?” he queried.

He reassured GENCOs and DISCOs that his administration would not cancel existing contracts but that it will ensure that the contracts were executed.

Obi also promised to unbundle the transmission lines and support Gencos in delivery. He promised to ensure that at least 40 megawatts of electricity were generated within four years.

In the area of health, he said health insurance would be strengthened to provide security for the people. He maintained that under a functional health insurance scheme the very poor pay next to morning while the rich pay according to their income.

He also promised an end to incessant strikes in the nation’s public schools with reforms that will carry all stakeholders on board.