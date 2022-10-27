Obi ‘Overwhelmed’ As Supporter Hoists LP Flag On Mount Kilimanjaro

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has lauded his supporters for their acts of sacrifice toward his presidential bid.

Advertisement

The LP candidate said this on Thursday as he shared a picture of two Nigerians at the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, Uhuru, Tanzania holding Labour Party’s flag on his verified Twitter handle.

Obi, who noted that it must have been tough to get to the peak of Africa’s highest mountain, said his administration will make sure Nigeria regains its position as the pride of Africa, although it may be a tough journey.

Advertisement

“I am always overwhelmed by the show of love and support from the OBIdients in Nigeria and Diaspora. Your many acts of sacrifices reassure me of your patriotism and flaming desire to take back your country for good.

“Thank you @OGersh for taking our OBIdient message to the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. It must have been a tough journey going up there for a noble sacrifice. I assure you and every Nigerian that under my watch, Nigeria will regain its position as the pride of Africa.

“It may be a tough journey, but we are not stopping, till we get to the top,” he added.