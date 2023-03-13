Obi Replies APC: GRV Doesn’t Need ‘Experience Of Stealing’ To Govern Lagos

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has dismissed claims that his party’s candidate lacks political experience and may be unable to govern Lagos State if elected to office in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, also known as GRV, is a 40-year-old architect whom many believe may stop Babajide Sanwo-Olu from being re-elected as Lagos Governor in the rescheduled March 18 election.

GRV gained more popularity after Obi defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is touted as the ‘governor’ of Lagos politics, in the last presidential election held in the state.

Many political watchers believe that with Obi and LP’s rising polarity among the youths, GRV may spring a surprise in the Lagos gubernatorial election by defeating the incumbent governor.

Obi, during an Arise TV interview monitored by THE WHISLER on Monday, reiterated his support for Rhodes-Vivour and spoke about the 40-year-old’s alleged lack of experience.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, had during a press conference a few days said: “If we put Lagos State in the hands of people with no experience, we will all have ourselves to blame for it.”

But according to Obi, opponents who claim to have years of political experience only refer to “experience of corruption and stealing” because their supposed experience has not translated to the delivery of good governance to the people.

“The Labour Party candidate in Lagos remains the best candidate, a true and thorough Lagosian, from a family that is well known.

“His educational qualification, age and everything are not in question and he has the right energy and I support him 100%, so do I do whoever Labour Party chooses through the right process.”

Obi, who doubles as LP’s national leader, also clarified allegation that he may have engaged in anti-party activity by supporting candidates of other political parties in some states.

“I told you here that we don’t have candidates everywhere, maybe six or seven (governorship) candidates and I support them. Wherever you see me maybe not supporting our candidate, Labour Party must have worked with them (the candidates) in partnership (with candidates) to be able to achieve what we achieved in the last election and Labour Party as an institution is bigger than me and I respect and take the directives of the chairman.

“Even if I’m the leader, I believe in the institution and I must respect the institution (because) that’s some of the rascality that I saw in other parties that make things don’t work because people think they’re bigger than the party. I am not bigger than Labour Party.

“So, I assure you that we support GRV and I can tell you that he’s a fantastic candidate,” he said.

Obi added, “When I was campaigning to be governor of Anambra State, I had never worked in government or had anything to with government. I was faced with the same thing, I was his (GRV’s) age, I was just about 39 years and by the time that election took place, I was 41 or 42 years old.

“And it was the same thing, people were saying “who is he? He’s never worked in government before”. The only experience they can claim is the same experience of corruption (and) the experience of stealing. In fact, at times it is good to bring somebody who doesn’t have experience so he can clean up the mess.

“I came in with added experience and when they wanted to teach me their experience, I told them that they were wrong.”