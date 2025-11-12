Obi Says Wike, Naval Officer Clash Reflects Nigeria’s Institutional Decay

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has described the recent confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer as a national embarrassment and a symbol of Nigeria’s deepening institutional disorder.

In a post on his X handle on Wednesday, Obi said what should have been a routine civic encounter had once again degenerated into a public spectacle, exposing the fragility of Nigeria’s governance culture.

“The recent needless altercation between the FCT Minister, HE Barr. Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer, is yet another unfortunate reflection of the growing institutional disorder in our country.

“What should ordinarily be a routine civic encounter has, once again, become a national embarrassment, a typical example coming out of a disgraced country,” Obi wrote.

He questioned why uniformed personnel continue to be drawn into civilian disputes and why government officials often act beyond the limits of their offices, asking whether the military should be deployed for purely civil operations and if proper administrative protocols were observed in the incident.

“Shouldn’t there be clear boundaries between administrative authority and the duties of security agencies? What does this say about our respect for institutions and the separation of powers?” Obi queried.

The clash, which took place on Tuesday at Plot 1946, Buffer Transit, Southern Parkway, Gaduwa District, Abuja, involved a heated confrontation over an alleged illegal land acquisition linked to retired Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

A viral video captured Wike angrily confronting the naval officer, accusing him of using his military status to intimidate government officials and prevent the demolition of an unauthorised structure.

The officer, however, insisted the acquisition was legal, prompting a tense exchange in which Wike called him a “very big fool” and warned him to leave the site.

Wike later contacted the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff, who assured him that the matter would be resolved.

Obi, in his post, stressed that the clash was not merely about the individuals involved but a mirror of Nigeria’s larger governance problem, where institutions are weakened by the overreach of powerful figures.

“When public officials act beyond institutional norms, and when security agencies are used in ways that blur their professional boundaries, we weaken both governance and public trust,” he said.

The former Anambra governor urged national reflection on the values of discipline, restraint, and respect for due process, saying a country aspiring to greatness must abandon impunity and embrace institutional integrity.

According to him, leadership should be defined by character and humility rather than titles.

“To occupy an office and be referred to as ‘His Excellency, ‘Distinguished’ or ‘Honourable’, how we get to such an office and our behaviour while holding it or out of it should reflect such exemplary titles in all ramifications,” he said.