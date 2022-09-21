Obi To Release Campaign Manifesto Next Week – Utomi

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The campaign manifesto of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is set to be released ahead of the official commencement of presidential campaigns on September 28, a chieftain of the party, Professor Pat Utomi, has said.

Utomi, who disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard, said Obi’s manifesto for the 2023 election is ready.

According to Utomi, the LP candidate’s manifesto has been available since but was carefully kept under wraps to avoid opposition candidates from stealing ideas from it.

‘’There is a manifesto ready and it will be released before the campaign starts. We have it but we decided to keep it secret until campaigns start.’’

He maintained that the LP actually has a superstructure far bigger than that of APC and PDP put together.

“Those who understand what structure means know that LP has better structure than PDP and APC in Nigerian terminology. NLC has 10m registered members, we are going to energise all of them into a structure so that it becomes a superstructure.

‘‘We have a big tent which constitutes several social movements, several political parties with labour party as part of it. Several of these political movements like the Congress of Professionals, which is a great Nigerian project consists of 6 million members in every part of Nigeria.

“From these groups, we have about seven super structures far bigger than ether APC and PDP. We also have faith-based structures, and religious movements, we have structures everywhere. With the political party and several political movements, we have a structure.

‘’We have a secretariat directorate reaching out to all support groups, there are special apps and portals from which specific assignments go out, their performance measured, get feedback. It is designed to harmonise them into productive.’’

On how the party intends to mobile their support groups, he said ‘’We will create an enabling environment. By next week we are going to set up a committee on both fundraising and campaign processes. Mobile-based apps, portals from which performance will be measured and we get feedback from the polling booths.

‘’There is the body in the US that will train a lot of support groups, we will create a group a special group that is going to create people on fundraising and campaign process from us.

‘’You send us what you tend to do and then we see what they want to do and how to generate a big tent for Peter Obi’s campaign organization. Donor organizations are going to raise funds for the support groups and some Nigerians who are willing to support the movement.’’