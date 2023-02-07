Obi To Sweep 3 Geopolitical Zones, Atiku 2, Tinubu1, New Poll Shows

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Against the projection of his critics that he would not do well outside the South-East region, a new poll said to be more robust and scientific than previous ones has predicted Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the leading presidential candidate in three out of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

In the three remaining geopolitical zones, the LP candidate is also projected to make sizable gains in the election as he’s said to be in a pole position to win the February 25 election.

The poll conducted by Stears, a data firm, is the fifth to predict Obi’s victory after previous ones commissioned by Bloomberg, Anap Foundation, amongst others.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, trailed Obi with two geopolitical zones (North East and North west) while the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is projected to win the South West region.

“Unsurprisingly, voters in the South East (64%) and South-South (48%) heavily back Peter Obi. More impressively, Peter Obi is also the most popular candidate in the North Central (26% of voters), ahead of Tinubu (19%) and Abubakar (11%).

“Although Rabiu Kwankwaso lags far behind in the national polls, he may be a credible threat in the North West, accounting for 8% of the votes. Perhaps more importantly, Kwankwaso’s presence splits North West votes, with the most popular candidate (Abubakar) getting just 18% of the vote and as much as 45% of North West respondents declining to reveal their preferred candidate,” the firm said in a report released on Tuesday.

The poll was conducted via telephone in Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Pidgin English, and English languages with a sample size of 6,220 respondents drawn from the 36 states of the country, said Stears.

Booster samples were further taken in Lagos, Rivers, Kano, Plateau, Benue, and Kwara states to strengthen the accuracy of the poll.

Michael Famoroti, Head of Intelligence and Co-Founder at Stears, said: “Simple analysis of the poll results puts Obi in the lead with 27 per cent of all votes, ahead of Tinubu (15 per cent) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (12 per cent).

“This is aligned with the results of other polls; however, it is hard to draw definite conclusions without examining the large portion of respondents who do not provide a candidate preference—a proportion as high as 50 per cent in previously released polls.

“Where other polls have been inconclusive due to the large share of silent voters, Stears’ proprietary model is able to provide answers by predicting the most likely candidate for silent voters,” he explained.

According to Stears, the poll is the first to be conducted using an electoral prediction model in Nigeria.

The model was used to deduce which candidate the respondents who failed to reveal their preferred presidential candidates intend to vote for, using their responses in other polling data.

“For each of the top three candidates, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, we created probit models to estimate the probability that each silent voter will vote (or not vote) for one of the top three candidates. Probit models are the most commonly used for electoral predictions as they are ideal for estimating the likelihood that an observation (e.g. a voter) will fall within a binary variable (vote or not vote).

“After building our model, we tested it (to ensure it works) on those voters who had already self-reported who they would vote for. We were very comfortable with the results, seeing over 94% accuracy for each candidate. In short, the model worked,” it said.

The predictive model assigned 43% of undeclared votes to Tinubu, suggesting that those unwilling to reveal their votes are rooting for the APC presidential candidate. Regardless of this, Obi is still the predicted winner of the presidential election.

It added, “Even after including silent voters, Peter Obi holds a comfortable lead. In essence, the Stears electoral poll and prediction model affirms that Peter Obi is by far the most popular and desired candidate for the 2023 Presidential Elections. Having said that, to get a more realistic prediction of the outcome of the race, we can apply the same high and low turnout scenarios to our model predictions. When we do so, Peter Obi once again emerges triumphant in the high turnout scenario.

“Despite this, Peter Obi still remains ahead of all other frontline runners, when the reassigned silent voters are added to the declared voter count.”