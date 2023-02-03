Obi Tours Abia, Ebonyi, Abuja In One Day, Says All Nigerians Must Care About Politics

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, underwent a grueling and longest journey on Friday, covering more than 1,251 km before returning to Abuja where he urged Nigerians to take part in politics to end poverty.

The Labour Party candidate had left for Aba, the eastern business heartland in Abia State from Abuja in a journey of about 577.9km.

In Aba, he held an interactive meeting with Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, where he stated in appreciation that, “I’m grateful for their wise counsel and prayers.”

He also met with the Abia Business Community in Aba, where he told them his dreams and what policies of change await them if he’s elected president.

Obi took another dash to Ebonyi State from Abia, a journey of 212 km where he met with different groups including taking part in a Youth Town Hall event in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He declared to the youth at the event that, “Nigeria’s future belongs to her Youth.”

The former Vice-Presidential running mate in the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election, took another dash to Abuja, in another 461.6km journey.

Obi announced that he just “arrived at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja for the Nigeria National Council (NNC) Meeting.”

Speaking after the event, Obi lamented that, “It’s most regrettable that many Nigerians are today living under multidimensional poverty.

“For the past years, all we have produced is misery, this is the cumulative effect of bad leadership. Everyone must now care about politics.”

He pointed out that, “Sir Tafawa Balewa borrowed $82m to build Kainji dam; 62 years later we still benefit from Kainji dam.

“Today, we owe a debt that could build 160 Kainji dams. But where are the dams? We have not invested in regenerative projects.

“We can pull our people out of poverty. We must move Nigeria from consumption to production to do so,” he stated.

The presidential election will be held on 25 February 2023.