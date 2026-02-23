Obi Urges JAMB To Address UTME Registration Challenges

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has appealed to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to address the difficulties faced by students registering for the upcoming examination.

In a post on X on Monday, Obi noted the ongoing challenges at the Amawbia, Anambra State office, where several CBT centres were proscribed over alleged infractions.

He noted that similar situations exist in other states and urged JAMB to adopt a more balanced approach.

“Last year, concerns were raised about the hardship students faced at various centres across the country, particularly at the Amawbia, Anambra State, office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, following the proscription of several CBT centres over alleged infractions.

“The expectation was that corrective measures would follow. Sadly, as I passed there again last Friday, I met the same crowd and confusion. Upon further inquiry, I was informed that similar situations exist in some other states across Nigeria.

“While authorities may have valid reasons for sanctioning centres, a more balanced and humane approach is possible. Centres under investigation could be allowed to continue offering limited services under strict monitoring to prevent further lapses. If it is difficult to approve new centres quickly, the authorities could still make temporary use of previously approved centres under close supervision to ease the pressure on state offices,” he said.

With registration ending on February 26, Obi warned that students risk missing the examination due to systemic failures.

“With registration ending on the 26th, the consequences are serious. Many candidates travel from distant villages, some even sleeping in Awka to secure access. If nothing urgent is done, some will miss the examination — not for lack of preparation, but because the system failed them.

“Students cannot be made to suffer the failings of a system to which we have all, in one way or another, contributed. What is required now is not blame, but swift and compassionate intervention to ensure that no young person’s future is jeopardised by avoidable administrative bottlenecks,” he said.