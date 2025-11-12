Obi Urges Payment Of S’Eagles’ Bonuses After Training Boycott

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged the Federal Government to pay the Super Eagles their outstanding allowances and bonuses after the team and officials boycotted a training session in Rabat over unpaid dues.

In his post on X on Wednesday, Obi criticised the government’s failure to promptly compensate the athletes who patriotically raised the nation’s flag and brought pride to the nation.

He said, “It is truly unfortunate that our Super Eagles, who consistently give their best in representing our dear nation, are being owed their allowances.

“We always seem to find money to waste on needless lavish spending and political patronage, yet we cannot pay those who patriotically raise our flag, bring us pride, and serve with dedication. That is what is found in a ‘now disgraced country’.”

Obi added, “When those who serve their country are not treated with dignity, it sends the wrong message to our youth, that hard work and service are not rewarded.

Those who represent Nigeria deserve to be paid promptly and treated with respect. We must do better,” Obi said.