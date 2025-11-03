Obi Urges U.S., Nigeria To Embrace Diplomacy Over Trump’s Threat

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has called for diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and the United States following President Donald Trump’s recent threats of possible military action against Nigeria over claims of Christian genocide.

Trump had designated Nigeria as a country of particular concern and called on the Nigerian government to immediately tackle terrorist activities.

He said failure to tackle the killings, which have been linked to terrorist activities, would force the U.S. to intervene militarily.

The Nigerian government immediately rejected the designation and said it’s working hard to fight terrorists and ensure religious freedom for all faiths.

Obi, in a statement posted on his verified X account on Monday, said the U.S. government’s designation of Nigeria as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ (CPC) and Trump’s accompanying remarks should be a source of worry to every well-meaning Nigerian.

“The recent pronouncement by the US government declaring Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’ and indicating possible military action should give every well-meaning Nigerian serious concern,” Obi said.

He described the current security situation in the country as “unprecedented,” noting that more than 10,000 Nigerians have been killed since May 2023, citing figures from Amnesty International.

He condemned the rising violence, which he said reflected the government’s failure to protect lives and property.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is experiencing an unprecedented level of insecurity with attendant carnage and the most shocking loss of lives and property,” Obi said.

“The unwarranted and unprovoked killing of Nigerians is most condemnable, and all efforts must be made to bring it to a stop.”

While acknowledging that the insecurity did not begin under the current administration, the former Anambra State governor faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government for lacking the competence, patriotism, and commitment to address the crisis.

“What is most unfortunate is the lack and absence of competence, commitment, prudent use of resources, patriotism and passion on the part of the APC-led government and its leaders to effectively govern and lead Nigeria,” he stated.

Obi, however, cautioned against any form of military intervention by the U.S., urging both countries to work together through diplomacy and partnership.

“As democracies, Nigeria and the US have long been strategic partners committed to regional peace and security. That relationship should not falter.

“The present situation calls for constructive diplomatic engagement by both nations aimed at addressing the prevailing security concerns,” he said.