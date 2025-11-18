Obiageri Wins Silver Medal For At Islamic Games

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s discus thrower Pamela Obiageri won the silver medal in the women’s Discus throw event at the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh.

Pamela produced a best throw of 56.99m, earning Nigeria its first medal in the athletics event at the Games.

She finished just behind Cameroon’s Nora Atim Monie, who took gold with 57.04m, while Türkiye’s Ozlem Becerek claimed the bronze.

Another Nigerian Chioma Onyekwere-Lyons narrowly missed out on the podium, placing fourth with a throw of 55.08m.

In the men’s 100m, Caleb Temidara John qualified for the final after a chaotic semi-final that featured six false or faulty starts, running 10.42s (0.0) to advance as a non-automatic qualifier.

Unfortunately, he was unable to finish the race in the final. The medals went to Oman’s Ali Anwar Ali Al Balushi, who took gold, Saudi Arabia’s Abdulaziz Atafi, who claimed silver, and Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme Alobwede, who secured bronze.

Nigeria’s other representative, James Taiwo Emmanuel, ran in the other semi-final but missed out on a place in the final after clocking 10.46s for sixth position.

The men’s team features Chidera Ezeakor, Caleb John, and James Emmanuel competing in the short sprint, while David Akhalu, Gafari Badmus, and Ezekiel Asuquo will line up in the long sprint events.

The medal adds to Nigeria’s overall tally at the Games, which now stands at 16, comprising six gold, six silver and four bronze, placing the country eighth on the medal table.