Obidient Movement Different From Labour Party, Obi Clarifies

The Labour Party candidate in the just concluded presidential elections, Peter Obi, has clarified that his supporters under the Obidient movement are not necessarily Labour Party candidates and are free to vote their choice in the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

Obi made the clarification in an Arise TV interview monitored by THE WHISTLER saying a lot of people who believe in him and his capacity are not beholden to other Labour Party candidates.

The former Anambra Governor noted that as a party man, he will support other candidates nominated by the party, but he cannot question the choices of his supporters.

“Members of the Obidient movement are not necessarily Labour members, you have to know that. There are so many people who are in the Obidient movement but who have nothing to do with labour party.

“There are so many groups and individuals (who are not LP members). Somebody like Aisha Yusuf is not a member of Labour Party. We even have what we call the ‘big tent’ which is where everybody is gathered.

“I have people who are supporting me today as a presidential candidate who have nothing to do with the Labour Party. People like Atedo Peterside for example and I have many people who believe that I can do this job. So, they have the right to choose who they want to support.

“But as the Labour Party which I am a member, the party is far more supreme than any individual, I am just a member.

“The Labour Party has chosen and is supporting Chiojoke as our guber candidate in Enugu and in that, I stand with him because I am a member of Labour Party.

“Members of the Obidient family have their own choices and I can’t question them. So that is the difference,” he added.