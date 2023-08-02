Obidients Slam Labour Party Legislators For Not Opposing ‘Bow And Go’ Practice During Ministerial Screening

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senators elected under the platform of the Labour Party have come under heavy criticism from members of the ‘Obidient movement’ over their inability to ‘properly quiz’ ministerial nominees during the recent screening exercise at the National Assembly.

‘Obidients’ are supporters of the presidential bid of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi. They massively supported other Labour Party candidates during the last general elections following the defection of Obi to the party.

Obi’s supporters took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to express their disappointment in the senators who rode on the popularity of the former Anambra governor to win their respective legislative seats.

THE WHISTLER reports that during the ministerial screening exercise on Monday and Tuesday, nominees were barely quizzed on their qualifications, academic credentials, tax records and experience. They were mostly asked to simply take a bow and go.

Nefertiti, a staunch Obi supporter, posted, “The 8 Labour Party Senators are a bunch of disappointment! ALL OF THEM! Their House of Rep counterparts are even worse. Campaigning for them was a mistake. No one voted for them to go there & be moping. There are no opposition lawmakers. Next election, LP lawmakers are on their own”

Eghosa Eribo said, “Is Senator Elisha Abo, the only senator in that house? Why are labour party senators not speaking, are they there to observe the screening proceedings? The Ministerial screening is like a child’s play.”

Amaechi Izunna posted, “Labour Party senators in the Senate. We didn’t vote you in to sit there and be idle, while incompetent people bow, walk and get appointed without challenging them with the right questions – Track record and what value they bring.

2027 is near and we would hold you accountable”

Another user @SantaChidi released the phone numbers and email addresses of the LP senators with the caption “Labour Party Senators in the National Assembly and their Twitter handles, email addresses and phone numbers. It is not going to be business as usual for anybody not to talk about you Senators representing me and fellow Obidients.”

For @miKKe_E86, he wrote, “What makes labour party senators or reps different from others? These people just rode on the obedient movement to get elected. They are merely opportunists.”

“Yet to even see Labour Party Senators question these nominees. Are they in the red chamber to collect 70b and SUVs?” PDP supporter, Sodiq Tade, queried.

However, another Obidient member, @JC_Ogor, appealed to supporters to give the senators more time to adjust.

“Easy, some of them this is their first time at the House/Senate they need coaching and mentoring. Some of them are not even seasoned politicians they won out of the Obi wave. They need time to adjust, perhaps the party should organise seminars on regular basis for them,” he posted.

Similarly, @elumsky wrote, “Change doesn’t come in one day. Yes they have been disappointing but we shouldn’t throw them away just yet. LP should build on what it has achieved so far and focus on producing more worthy candidates in the next elections.”

Senators elected under the LP includes; Ireti Kingibe (FCT), Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central), Tony Nwoye (Anambra North), Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), Imasuen Bernard (Edo South), Ezea Okechukwu (Enugu North), Kelvin Chukwu (Enugu East) and Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Imo East)